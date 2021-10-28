Advertise with Us
Suspect fires shots at ex-girlfriend’s car with child inside, police say

Courtney Hibler
Courtney Hibler(SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly fired several shots at his ex-girlfriend’s car while her 7-year-old child was in the passenger seat.

A Memphis police report says 36-year-old Courtney Hibler spotted his ex-girlfriend driving near Pendleton Street and Ketchum Road when he got out of his vehicle and began firing shots at her car. One bullet reportedly struck the trunk.

The victim told police she was in fear of her life.

Hibler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

