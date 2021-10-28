Suspect fires shots at ex-girlfriend’s car with child inside, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly fired several shots at his ex-girlfriend’s car while her 7-year-old child was in the passenger seat.

A Memphis police report says 36-year-old Courtney Hibler spotted his ex-girlfriend driving near Pendleton Street and Ketchum Road when he got out of his vehicle and began firing shots at her car. One bullet reportedly struck the trunk.

The victim told police she was in fear of her life.

Hibler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.