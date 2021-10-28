Advertise with Us
Survey: Unvaccinated workers would rather quit than get vaxxed

President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new survey of over 1,000 people found a majority of unvaccinated workers would rather quit their jobs than be ordered to get vaccinated.

The Kaiser Family Foundation questioned more than 1,500 American adults in October.

Of the unvaccinated, 37% said they would quit if they were forced to either get vaccinated or take weekly COVID tests.

If their employer mandated vaccines and didn’t offer the testing option, 72% say they would quit.

This comes as the Biden administration is drafting new workplace safety rules that would require businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or frequent COVID tests.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Shelby County Health Department waiting for federal approval to vaccinate children 5-11
