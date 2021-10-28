State rep. files bills to criminalize mask, vaccine mandates in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The third special session of the year is underway in Tennessee and one state representative has plans to criminalize mandates regarding COVID-19.

The session was called to address COVID-19 related issues in Tennessee.

In preparation for the special session, Tennessee House Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) polled over 5,000 voters on their opinions regarding controversial COVID-19 topics.

He posed a series of questions like, “Do you support or oppose Covid vaccine mandates by the government?” and “Should private businesses be allowed to decide whether to mandate Covid vaccination of employees?”

According to the findings, 95% of voters oppose a government vaccine mandate and 93% of voters believe voters should not be allowed to require employee vaccinations.

Based on voter input, Griffey says he’s introduced three bills for the legislature to consider.

House Bill 9040: Makes it a criminal offense for any person or entity to require a mask as a condition of employment or to enter any building or property that is generally open to the public (with the exception of hospitals or other healthcare facilities)

House Bill 9041: Makes it a criminal offense for any person or entity to require COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment or to enter any building or property that is generally open to the public

House Bill 9054: Is similar to an Executive Order of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and eliminates contact tracing in schools and prohibits quarantining of asymptomatic students.

On day one of the special session, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton also introduced a bill that would ban employers from requiring their employees to provide proof of vaccination.

