Shelby County Health Department waiting for federal approval to vaccinate children 5-11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee has approved the vaccine for children 5 through 11 years years old.

The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) says it’s holding off on vaccinating this population for now.

Federal approvals are still needed to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11.

“We are not ready to go yet here. There are several more approval steps that need to happen. They will happen the first week of November. After that, we expect to get word and guidance from the state of Tennessee,” said Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen.

McGowen says the city has placed orders for the doses, which are a smaller quantity of vaccine, and says they are being held with the manufacturer and will not be shipped until they are authorized to begin vaccinations.

SCHD Director Michelle Taylor also says they are working ahead by talking through scenarios and having weekly meetings with local providers and hospitals.

She wants parents to know they will make the vaccine available for all children.

“Please be assured that the Shelby County Health Department will be prepared to vaccinate those children who do not have a regular pediatrician,” Taylor said.

The health directive released Wednesday still requires masks to be worn inside schools due to cases among minors.

“The percentage of the active cases among the 0 to 17 age range has actually increased to 26.6 percent,” Taylor said.

Twenty-five new COVID pediatric cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 282 active cases.

38135, 38108, and 38028 are zip codes with the highest active pediatric cases.

