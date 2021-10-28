Shelby Co. residents share mixed feelings after countywide mask mandate lifted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are mixed reviews on the removal of Shelby County’s mask mandate.

The health department unveiled a new directive Wednesday that drops the mandate in lieu of strongly recommending face coverings.

As the public indoor mask mandate in Shelby County comes to an end, people are still polarized over the issue.

“I am against mask mandates,” said Caleb Parke.

“I’m still going to wear my mask,” Johnna Guernsey said.

Events like a 901 FC game makes fans feel a little bit back to normal.

“I’m happy. We have to get back to life,” said Shelby County resident Marjorie Weldele.

Before Health Directive 27 was issued Wednesday, masks would have been mandated in indoor common areas of AutoZone Park, like restrooms and merchandise shops.

Now, the health department strongly recommends businesses require customers to wear masks indoors.

“If that’s what I need to do to go into a business, I’ll wear a mask,” Weldele said.

I don’t really see the need for wearing a mask, but I understand and I want to respect people if they want me to wear a mask,” Parke said.

The change in guidance comes as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Shelby County.

The county is averaging 90 COVID-19 cases a day. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 78 cases were reported.

Still, less than 50 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

“I have to be happy with where we are at. I wish there was a higher vaccination rate,” Guernsey.

“I’m hopeful there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Weldele.

