‘Share the Warmth’ at Memphis rotary club’s winter coat drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis organization is getting together to “Share The Warmth” this winter.

The Rotary Club of Memphis is asking anyone with a gently used winter coat and other cold weather gear to donate them this weekend at the Laurelwood Shopping Center (4530 Poplar Avenue) near Panera Bread.

The event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and ends at noon.

Used coats hats, gloves and scarves or welcome in all sizes.

Rotary Club of Memphis Share The Warmth flyer (Rotary Club of Memphis)

