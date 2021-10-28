Advertise with Us
‘Share the Warmth’ at Memphis rotary club’s winter coat drive

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis organization is getting together to “Share The Warmth” this winter.

The Rotary Club of Memphis is asking anyone with a gently used winter coat and other cold weather gear to donate them this weekend at the Laurelwood Shopping Center (4530 Poplar Avenue) near Panera Bread.

The event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and ends at noon.

Used coats hats, gloves and scarves or welcome in all sizes.

Rotary Club of Memphis Share The Warmth flyer
Rotary Club of Memphis Share The Warmth flyer(Rotary Club of Memphis)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

