Seniors can celebrate Halloween with truck or treat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A safe senior Halloween trunk or treat event is set for October 29 at Dedicated Senior Medical Center located at 5131 Quince Road.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with the facility’s Medical Director Dr. Aamina Shahid and event sponsor Bobby Jones with Delta Medicare Benefits to find out all the details.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dr. Shahid said after seniors have been cooped up in the house for almost two years because of the pandemic, they wanted to provide seniors a chance to get out and socialize.

There will be vendors on hand, prizes, and lot of treats.

The event is free. For more information call (901) 426-3450.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.