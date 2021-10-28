Rainy stretch of weather in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will be on and off all day today, but you will see some breaks in the rain. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will only climb to the lower 60s. It will also be breezy with south winds gusting to 20 mph. Rain will also be likely tonight and low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 61 degrees. Winds: South 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Northwest 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: With a low pressure system sitting nearby, showers will also be likely on Friday. Rain will be light and no storms are expected. It will be chilly on Friday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with drizzle, especially in the morning. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. There will be more sunshine on Sunday afternoon, which will help highs get to the upper 60s. It will be mild for trick-or-treaters on Sunday night with temperatures in the lower 60s to upper 50s after sunset.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb back to the lower 70s on Monday, but will drop back to the lower 60s mid-week with the passage of our next cold front.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.