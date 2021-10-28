Advertise with Us
Powerful voices prepare for 2021 TEDx Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year’s TEDx Memphis speaker lineup is official.

Saturday, 20 Mid-South change-makers will take to the Levitt Shell stage.

The non-profit, New Memphis, brings the series to Memphis each year where the world’s leading thinkers and doers inspire others with speeches in 18 minutes or less.

This year’s theme is the computer reset function, “Ctrl+Alt+Delete.” The goal is to inspire the audience to reset how they think.

The event will be hosted by Hattiloo Theatre founder, Ekundayo Bandele. Speakers range from public health activist Nikia Grayson to Choose901 founder John Carroll.

”The idea behind TED is that ideas are worth spreading. What starts is the local audience and an idea on stage quickly becomes a conversation amongst friends to discuss what happened at the event, and later on activation in the community. We’ve also seen several of our TEDx speakers reach over 200,000 views on their TED talks. So, the ideas that start so locally really do become much larger with the global community at large,” explained Nora Murray, director of community impact.

New Memphis hopes the event will spread its mission to make Memphis a more magnetic place to live, work, and play by investing in the city’s most valuable asset — its people.

Tickets are $35. The event starts at noon Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

