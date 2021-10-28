More off and on rain through Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This afternoon will remain cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will continue to spread across the area. It will be breezy with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain with lows around 50. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with passing showers. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph. Showers will come to an end Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEEKEND: Clouds and some drizzle could linger on Saturday on the back side of the system but sunshine is expected to break out Sunday with below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday with low to mid 40s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters both Saturday and Sunday evenings with temperatures in the upper 50s at sunset Saturday and around 60 or so Sunday at sunset.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

