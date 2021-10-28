Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

More off and on rain through Friday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This afternoon will remain cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will continue to spread across the area. It will be breezy with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain with lows around 50. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with passing showers. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph. Showers will come to an end Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEEKEND: Clouds and some drizzle could linger on Saturday on the back side of the system but sunshine is expected to break out Sunday with below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday with low to mid 40s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters both Saturday and Sunday evenings with temperatures in the upper 50s at sunset Saturday and around 60 or so Sunday at sunset.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Latest health directive drops mask mandate, encourages COVID-19 booster shots
Steven Austin accused in shooting near Kingsbury elementary
2 more teens arrested in connection to quadruple shooting near Memphis elementary school
Triple shooting in Memphis leaves 1 person dead, 2 critically injured
Suspect detained after woman fatally stabbed in Memphis
Stolen catalytic converters
Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
More rain arrives later this afternoon and evening
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Mid-South Weather - 10/28
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Mid-South Weather - 10/28