Memphis powerhouse singer talks about channeling her inner Aretha Franklin on ‘The Voice’

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ own Wendy Molten is moving forward on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

She caught up with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what it was like to embody the spirit of the ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin belting out “Ain’t No Way”.

The competition is getting fierce, but Wendy said the singers all show each other support.

“We understand that we all do something different and out of 100 people we’re down to the last 20 people,” Moten said. “So, everybody there is supposed to be there and so we treat it as such.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above where Wendy talks about what it was like to interact with Ed Sheeran.

