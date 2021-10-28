Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addresses housing needs during annual summit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, government officials have been faced with solving emergency housing needs.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland joined a panel of Mid-South mayors Thursday to talk about the state of housing in the Bluff City.

“We’ve helped over 7,000 residents in Memphis and Shelby County stay in their homes,” he said.

Thanks to Federal COVID-19 relief, the city has a rental assistance program.

“We have a mortgage assistance program this year. It’s something we wanted to do last year, but we didn’t have the funds,” Strickland said.

Relief aid from the federal government also helped provide utility assistance for residents.

The city of Memphis has partnered with the Hospitality Hub to build more temporary living spaces and shelters.

“We have a shortage of temporary housing for women,” said Strickland.

Strickland says the work started before the pandemic aimed at improving the quality of affordable housing continues.

“In the last six years we’ve incentivized the construction or renovation of over 10,000 affordable housing units,” said Strickland.

Some of those units are in Downtown Memphis. Strickland says there is a conscious effort not to push out residents.

“A lot of cities you see around the country, their growth has taken over so much that poor residents and even middle-income residents are forced out because they can’t afford to be there,” he said, “We don’t want that.”

