Memphis basketball great Larry Finch honored with statue

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Tigers basketball legend is being honored Thursday with a statue that will memorilze his life and legacy.

The University of Memphis broke ground on a statue dedicated to former All-American basketball coach Larry Finch earlier this year and now it’s finished.

Plans for the statue were announced back in 2018.

You can watch the dedication live in the player above.

