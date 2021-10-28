Memphis basketball great Larry Finch honored with statue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Tigers basketball legend is being honored Thursday with a statue that will memorilze his life and legacy.

The University of Memphis broke ground on a statue dedicated to former All-American basketball coach Larry Finch earlier this year and now it’s finished.

Plans for the statue were announced back in 2018.

You can watch the dedication live in the player above.

The foundation for the statue that will memorialize the life and legacy of Larry Finch. pic.twitter.com/xbsoAzOreT — Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.