Man indicted in Shelby Co. for father’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in the August 2020 shooting death of his father.

A grand jury indicted Mario Harlan on a count of first-degree murder.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, police found 58-year-old Patrick Harlan seated on his living room sofa with gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mario Harlan met the arriving officers on the porch and later confessed to shooting his father during an argument.

Mario Harlan is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

