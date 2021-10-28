Man accused of stabbing wife to death, vacuuming her blood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing his wife to death is facing a first-degree murder charge, according to an affidavit.

Records show a woman was found with multiple cuts and stab wounds inside an apartment at the Eddison Apartments on Techno Lane.

Police say while in custody, Washington admitted to fatally stabbing his wife in the chest during an argument on Wednesday.

The affidavit says Washington also admitted he attempted to clean up her blood with a vacuum cleaner and “Fabuloso.”

