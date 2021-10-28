LeMoyne-Owen College selects Olympic gold medalist as head track and field coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College has selected an Olympic gold medalist as its track and field head coach and director of operations.

Rochelle Stevens, PhD. is a Memphis native and two-time Olympic competitor, winning a silver medal in the 1992 games and the gold medal for the 4x400 meter race in the 1996 games.

Stevens retired from the track and field competition in 2000.

Dr. Rochelle Stevens is a fantastic addition to our Athletics Department and the track and field program overall,” says Athletic Director William Anderson. “Her unmatched experience and commitment to young people align with the College’s mission and our goals for students.”

Stevens is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.