Inside the Memphis Magazine: Biloxi Bound

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The October issue of Memphis Magazine takes a deep dive into the unexpected wonders of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with Chris McCoy about his adventure to Biloxi, Mississippi, from the arts and history to the sea life and food.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Memphis powerhouse singer talks about channeling her inner Aretha Franklin on ‘The Voice’
