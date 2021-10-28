Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Football families across the Mid-South are mourning the loss of a former coach.

Joe Lee Dunn served as a football defensive coordinator for the Memphis Tigers between 1990 and 1991 and again from 2003 to 2006.

He was also defensive coordinator for Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Mississippi State among other schools. Tigers head football coach Ryan Silverfield says many of the defensive plays Dunn designed are still being used by the Tigers today.

Dunn was 75 years old.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Stolen catalytic converters
Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop
Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
Latest health directive drops mask mandate, encourages COVID-19 booster shots
Steven Austin accused in shooting near Kingsbury elementary
2 more teens arrested in connection to quadruple shooting near Memphis elementary school

Latest News

Governor appoints CEO of Memphis Regional Megasite Authority
Governor appoints CEO of Memphis Regional Megasite Authority
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at bank in Olive Branch
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at bank in Olive Branch
Voyant Beauty expanding in Olive Branch, creating 80 new jobs
Voyant Beauty expanding in Olive Branch, creating 80 new jobs
High crime, pandemic may leave some people needing resources to overcome trauma