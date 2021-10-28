Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Football families across the Mid-South are mourning the loss of a former coach.

Joe Lee Dunn served as a football defensive coordinator for the Memphis Tigers between 1990 and 1991 and again from 2003 to 2006.

He was also defensive coordinator for Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Mississippi State among other schools. Tigers head football coach Ryan Silverfield says many of the defensive plays Dunn designed are still being used by the Tigers today.

Dunn was 75 years old.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.