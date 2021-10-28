Advertise with Us
FedExForum gives update on mask policies

FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedExForum is updating its mask policies in accordance with the new health directive Shelby County Health Department announced Wednesday morning.

As of today, masks will no longer be required, but are highly recommended, for all events at FedExForum.

Children 2 to 11-years-old will still need to follow the current attendance policy and be masked white inside the building for Grizzlies and Tigers games.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours will still be required for entry to the building. This policy will stay in effect until at least November 19.

Additional information about the current attendance policies can be seen here.

