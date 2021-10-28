Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

East Tennessee medical lab identifies dozens of false positive COVID results

The patients who were affected were contacted and made aware of the correct result, the statement said.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 test results from the Summit Medical Group Lab saw a spike in false positives on Friday due to an equipment malfunction, according to a spokesperson.

The molecular COVID-19 testing equipment responsible for providing test results stopped working for a short time Friday evening but was operational again shortly after.

According to a spokesperson, the next batch of test results following the outage revealed a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases which alerted the lab manager.

“The samples were reprocessed once the machine was operational,” the Summit Medical Group said. “A total of 43 incorrect results were identified as false positives and corrected.”

The patients who were affected were contacted and made aware of the correct result, the statement said.

If you were contacted and informed of a corrected test result and want to speak to your provider, the spokesperson said to call the designated office or Summit’s Patient Relations Department at 865-584-4747.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang
City Watch Alert: Chase Smith
10-year-old boy found, reported missing after not returning home from school
Robert Washington charged in fatal stabbing
Man accused of stabbing wife to death, vacuuming her blood
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

Latest News

Jadon Glasper charged in Parkway Village murder
18-year-old charged with Parkway Village murder
Collierville Kroger
Kroger to open Collierville Associate Resource Center after mass shooting
Former Clarksdale, Miss. Mayor Bill Luckett and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sit down for...
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor and co-owner of Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, dies
Munford Police Department
Man files lawsuit against Munford police over 2020 arrest
City Watch Alert: Chase Smith
10-year-old boy found, reported missing after not returning home from school