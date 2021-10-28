Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Contract talks to resume at Kellogg’s amid cereal strike

The entrance to the Kellogg's cereal plant in Memphis, TN.
The entrance to the Kellogg's cereal plant in Memphis, TN.(WMC)
By AP
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Contract talks between Kellogg’s Co. and its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers are set to resume next week.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Tuesday that the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers agreed to return to the bargaining table starting next Tuesday.

The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

The company has said it’s not clear how the strike will affect supplies of Rice Krispies and its other cereal brands because it has restarted production with salaried employees and outside workers.

RELATED | ‘They want to be treated fairly’: Tennessee state rep. speaks out on Kellogg’s worker strike

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Latest health directive drops mask mandate, encourages COVID-19 booster shots
Steven Austin accused in shooting near Kingsbury elementary
2 more teens arrested in connection to quadruple shooting near Memphis elementary school
Triple shooting in Memphis leaves 1 person dead, 2 critically injured
Stolen catalytic converters
Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop
Suspect detained after woman fatally stabbed in Memphis

Latest News

Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
Governor appoints CEO of Memphis Regional Megasite Authority
Governor appoints CEO of Memphis Regional Megasite Authority
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at bank in Olive Branch
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at bank in Olive Branch
Voyant Beauty expanding in Olive Branch, creating 80 new jobs
Voyant Beauty expanding in Olive Branch, creating 80 new jobs