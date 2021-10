Contract talks to resume at Kellogg’s amid cereal strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Contract talks between Kellogg’s Co. and its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers are set to resume next week.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Tuesday that the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers agreed to return to the bargaining table starting next Tuesday.

The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

The company has said it’s not clear how the strike will affect supplies of Rice Krispies and its other cereal brands because it has restarted production with salaried employees and outside workers.

