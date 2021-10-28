Burglar drags police officer while attempting to flee in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a burglary on Kaye Road on Thursday.

The resident said that they heard glass break and saw a man, Malcolm Riley, come from the back of the house, and he was carrying a laundry basket full of items stolen from inside the house. Riley reportedly put the basket in a burgundy vehicle.

When police made the scene, Riley ran and jumped into a Hyundai XG250L. The officers tried to remove him from the car, but Riley put the car in reverse and dragged an officer.

When the vehicle was stopped, Riley was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, police found a pistol inside of Riley’s vehicle and learned his driver’s license had been suspended. Police also found a red canister in his pocket containing a bag of fentanyl.

The officers recovered all of the items that were stolen, including two guns, a Macbook Air and an iPad among other items. The approximate value of the items taken is $4,310.

Riley is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, resisting official detention, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is suspended.

