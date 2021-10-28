Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: New treatment slowing the progression of Parkinson’s

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Tx. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — More than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s and 60,000 are in the U.S. It’s a chronic, progressive disease that is classified as neuro-degenerative, which means it changes and continues to get worse over time. But a new therapy, currently in trials, is proving to be a game-changer.

For Marie Bott, a few years ago this was impossible.

“It’s nice to know I’m not flaring my arms around,” Marie Bott told Ivanhoe.

Ten years ago, Marie was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and as the disease progressed, she wasn’t able to do the things she loves.

“I totally lost my ability to swim. When I tried to swim, I would just go right to the bottom,” Marie noted.

But then Marie was referred to a trial using stem cells to treat Parkinson’s.

“This kind of treatment approach will actually address maybe halting the progression of the disease, which would be very powerful,” Mya Schiess, MD, director of the Movement Disorder Subspecialty Clinic at UTHealth Neurosciences Neurology, shared.

In the trial, Parkinson’s patients are injected with a single dose of stem cells with varying concentrations from a healthy adult’s bone marrow. Then they are followed for a year after the infusion. All the patients had improvements in motor function, reduction in inflammatory markers in the blood, and an increased ability to perform daily functions. Marie says the infusion of stem cells also had a surprising side effect.

“My skin became much younger looking, so much so that friends said to me had I changed my beauty regimen because I didn’t appear to be so wrinkled,” Marie exclaimed.

But she mostly credits the treatment for allowing her to continue her daily activities, like making breakfast and walking her dog.

Marie proclaimed, “It just makes for a happier, more productive life, if you can do the things you like to do.”

Good news for Marie, since this story aired Marie has been able to get back to swimming. Dr. Schiess says the phase one trial is the first of its kind done in the United States with FDA approval. A phase two trial is already in the works and started recruiting back in March. Dr. Schiess says that patients from the first trial, like Marie, are not able to participate in this trial.

Contributors to this news report include: Jenna Ehrlich, Producer; Milvionne Chery, Producer; Bruce Maniscalco, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Latest health directive drops mask mandate, encourages COVID-19 booster shots
Steven Austin accused in shooting near Kingsbury elementary
2 more teens arrested in connection to quadruple shooting near Memphis elementary school
Triple shooting in Memphis leaves 1 person dead, 2 critically injured
Suspect detained after woman fatally stabbed in Memphis
Stolen catalytic converters
Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: New treatment slowing the progression of Parkinson's
High crime, pandemic may leave some people needing resources to overcome trauma
Shelby Co. residents share mixed feelings after countywide mask mandate lifted
Doctors urge caution as Shelby County drops mask mandate
Doctors urge caution as Shelby County drops mask mandate