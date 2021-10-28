10-year-old boy reported missing after being dropped off at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy named Chase Smith.

Memphis Police Department says he was dropped off at school Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. on Dawn Drive. It’s unclear if Chase attended class that day.

He was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour shirt with a neon green “X” on the front with orange and white Nike shoes.

Call MPD at 901-545-2677 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

