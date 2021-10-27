Wet, windy and cool conditions on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain will move in from the west between 4 and 8 PM. It will be breezy with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain will continue overnight with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

LATE WEEK: A Low Pressure System will slowly move through Thursday and Friday, which will keep clouds around with periods of rain. High temperatures will drop into the 50s to low 60s both days with lows around 50. Showers should end by Friday evening.

WEEKEND: Clouds could linger on Saturday on the back side of the system but sunshine is expected to break out Sunday with below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters both Saturday and Sunday evenings with temperatures in the upper 50s after sunset.

