Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld to discuss booster shot recommendations and vaccines for kids during COVID-19 Q&A
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will be discussing various topics during a COVID-10 Q&A Wednesday afternoon. Topics that may be discussed include what is next for COVID vaccines for kids 5 to 11-years-old and booster shot recommendations.
