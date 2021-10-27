Advertise with Us
Voyant Beauty expanding in Olivia Branch, creating 80 new jobs
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Eighty new jobs are coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi with the expansion of Voyant Beauty.

Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Wednesday.

The beauty and personal care company is investing $13.17 million into the company to add to the current 57 jobs.

Voyant Beauty makes bar soaps for hotels, but through this expansion, the company is expanding to make liquid soap for hotels.

“They are going to be expanding their capability into a whole new product area, which is really growing in the hotel space as you see more people putting dispensers in the showers. They are getting away from bar soaps,” said Voyant Beauty SPVP Tom Kelliher.

The expansion is expected to take the next 18 months and will allow the company to expand in the future.

