Triple shooting in Memphis leaves 3 men in critical condition
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis Tuesday night left three men in critical condition.
Memphis police say the victims are being treated at Methodist South. Police are currently unsure of where the shooting took place.
No suspect information has been given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
