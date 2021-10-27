Triple shooting in Memphis leaves 3 men in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis Tuesday night left three men in critical condition.

Memphis police say the victims are being treated at Methodist South. Police are currently unsure of where the shooting took place.

No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene with three male shooting victims at Methodist South who are listed as critical. At this time, it is undetermined where the shooting occurred.

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 27, 2021

