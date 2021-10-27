Triple shooting in Memphis leaves 1 person dead, 2 critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A homicide investigation is underway after a triple shooting left one person dead and two people injured Wednesday evening in Memphis.

The shooting happened at an auto auction business on Elvis Presley Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m.

Memphis police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene and two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

