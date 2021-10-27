Triple shooting in Memphis leaves 1 person dead, 2 critically injured
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A homicide investigation is underway after a triple shooting left one person dead and two people injured Wednesday evening in Memphis.
The shooting happened at an auto auction business on Elvis Presley Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m.
Memphis police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene and two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.