Tennessee Department of Health approved Le Bonheur satellite location inside Jackson hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A collaboration between two West Tennesse hospitals was approved by the state department of health.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare received approval for a pediatric “hospital-within-a hospital” in West Tennessee.

Through the collaboration, a Le Bonheur satellite location will be placed inside Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. It will be the first of its kind in West Tennessee and will be staffed by clinicians who are currently Jackson-Madison employees.

The two organizations will work together in their shared mission of enhancing access to expert pediatric care and developing more comprehensive pediatric specialty programs for children on the Western side of the state.

