Suspect wanted for armed robbery at bank in Olive Branch

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at bank in Olive Branch
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at bank in Olive Branch(Source: Olive Branch Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for an armed bank robbery in Olive Branch.

The robbery happened Wednesday at Citizens National Bank on Goodman Road.

Witnesses say the suspect entered the bank, showed a weapon, and demanded money from the teller. He fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money in a silver Nissan Maxima with black rims.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle(Source: Olive Branch Police Department)

