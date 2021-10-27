Suspect wanted for armed robbery at bank in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for an armed bank robbery in Olive Branch.

The robbery happened Wednesday at Citizens National Bank on Goodman Road.

Witnesses say the suspect entered the bank, showed a weapon, and demanded money from the teller. He fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money in a silver Nissan Maxima with black rims.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.

Suspect vehicle (Source: Olive Branch Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.