Sen. Brian Kelsey indicted, steps down from Senate Education Committee chair

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senator Brian Kelsey has temporarily stepped down from his position as chair of the Senate Education Committee.

This comes as Kelsey was indicted on Monday for allegedly violating campaign finance laws to benefit his 2016 campaign for congress.

Kelsey is accused of funneling soft money, funds not subject to limitations, contributions made outside the limits and prohibitions of federal law, from Kelsey’s state Senate campaign committee to his federal campaign.

