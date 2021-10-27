Second teen arrested in connection to quadruple shooting near Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another suspect is in police custody after several shots were fired outside an elementary school Monday afternoon in Memphis.

Arrest records show 18-year-old Steven Austin is facing several attempted second-degree murder charges in connection to the investigation.

A witness told investigators the shooting stemmed from an argument between, Austin, 19-year-old Erik Sandoval and two other teens on Graham Street near Kingsbury Elementary School.

Erik Sandoval charged in shooting near Memphis school (SCSO)

According to an affidavit, investigators found eight shell casings at the scene of the shooting and believed more than one gun was fired.

On Tuesday, Sandoval was also arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Police say he was spotted on surveillance video firing one of the guns.

A bystander was also injured during the incident.

