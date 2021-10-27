A rainy pattern has begun in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain has moved into the Mid-South tonight with much more to come. A slow moving low pressure system will keep showers in place through the end of the week and will likely keep clouds in place for part of the weekend. Rainfall tonight through Friday will average an inch to an inch and a half for most areas.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows near 50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers, high temperatures only in the mid 50s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle along with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight again in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 60s.

