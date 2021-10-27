Rain moves in this afternoon, cloudy stretch of weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a dry and cloudy start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances will increase after 3 pm and rounds of rain will be likely tonight. Rain could be heavy at times, but there is no severe weather threat. With a breezy southeast wind, high temperatures will still climb to the lower 70s today.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 72 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Lows in the lower to upper 50s. Winds: Southeast 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: With a low pressure system moving through out area, rain will be on and off all day Thursday. A cold front will slowly move through on Friday, which will also bring a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will drop to the lower 60s on Thursday. It will be cold on Friday with temperatures struggling to hit 60 degrees.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off cloudy, but more sunshine is expected in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. There will be more sunshine on Sunday, which will help highs get to the upper 60s. It will feel cool for trick-or-treaters on Sunday night with temperatures in the lower 60s to upper 50s after sunset.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will slowly climb next week with highs in the lower 70s.

