Police: Two people shot, suspects fled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ardmore Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police said two people were shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers said that two men fled the scene in a burgundy vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.