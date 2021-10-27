Police: Two people shot, suspects fled
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ardmore Street Wednesday afternoon.
Police said two people were shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Officers said that two men fled the scene in a burgundy vehicle.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.
