Police: Two people shot, suspects fled

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ardmore Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police said two people were shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers said that two men fled the scene in a burgundy vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

