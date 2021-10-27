Advertise with Us
Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Memphis

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are reporting two overnight shootings, one of which left a victim in the hospital.

The first incident was around 1 a.m. at a gas station near Bellevue and Lamar. Memphis police confirmed shots were fired but no word on any victims involved at this time.

Another shooting happened just 15 minutes later on Belleau Drive, according to Memphis Fire Department.

One victim was rushed to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

