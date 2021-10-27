Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are reporting two overnight shootings, one of which left a victim in the hospital.

The first incident was around 1 a.m. at a gas station near Bellevue and Lamar. Memphis police confirmed shots were fired but no word on any victims involved at this time.

Another shooting happened just 15 minutes later on Belleau Drive, according to Memphis Fire Department.

One victim was rushed to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.