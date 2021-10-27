Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South health expert talks pediatric vaccination and COVID-19 during winter months

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 are one step closer to getting emergency authorization.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory gave approval Tuesday.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease expert at Baptist Memorial Hospital, discusses all things COVID-19.

Threlkeld gives his take on vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 and discusses how critical the pediatric dose is in closing a major gap in the nation’s vaccine campaign.

Threlkeld also talks about the Delta Plus variant, coronavirus concerns for winter months, and more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting
Brian Kelsey
Tennessee State Sen. Brian Kelsey indicted in alleged campaign finance scheme
3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
3 teens, 1 man injured in Memphis shooting
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
16-year-old Emmit Beasley was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Saturday, while he was...
‘This violence needs to stop’: Family reacts to shooting death of 16-year-old in North Memphis

Latest News

Mid-South health expert talks pediatric vaccination and COVID-19 during winter months
Mid-South health expert talks pediatric vaccination and COVID-19 during winter months
CDC reports 13% of COVID hospitalizations are vaccinated
Tennessee doctor says COVID-19 vaccines effectiveness has been “waning” over time
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 26
COVID-19: 24 new pediatric cases reported
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,670 new cases reported Tues.