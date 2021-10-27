Mid-South health expert talks pediatric vaccination and COVID-19 during winter months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 are one step closer to getting emergency authorization.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory gave approval Tuesday.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease expert at Baptist Memorial Hospital, discusses all things COVID-19.

Threlkeld gives his take on vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 and discusses how critical the pediatric dose is in closing a major gap in the nation’s vaccine campaign.

Threlkeld also talks about the Delta Plus variant, coronavirus concerns for winter months, and more.

