Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis health care company announces downtown expansion

Prospero Health
Prospero Health(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A company in Memphis is expanding and bringing its headquarters to the Bluff City making way for a number of jobs to be created.

Prospero Health, which focuses on home-based health care has announced plans to move their current South Main Street office to B.B King Boulevard.

Memphis mayor Jim Strickland says the expansion is a win for the city.

“Two years ago we announced their kickoff when they had 20 employees,” said Strickland. “Today they announced they are going to build this business to 500 employees in Memphis over the next few years. They are helping 900 seniors with in-home health care. This is a Memp0hus success story.”

The move is set to be completed early next year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Stolen catalytic converters
Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop
Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
Erik Sandoval charged in shooting near Memphis school
Affidavit: Shooting near Memphis school stemmed from argument over gun, 1 suspect in custody
Shanynthia Gardner
Trial reset for Shelby County woman accused of killing her 4 children

Latest News

crime scene tape
Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Memphis
Rainess Holmes in court
Man accused in murder of Rhodes College student to appear in court
Tennessee State Capitol
Tenn. lawmakers divided on special session focused on COVID-19 restrictions
5 Oxford businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors