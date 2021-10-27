Memphis health care company announces downtown expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A company in Memphis is expanding and bringing its headquarters to the Bluff City making way for a number of jobs to be created.

Prospero Health, which focuses on home-based health care has announced plans to move their current South Main Street office to B.B King Boulevard.

Memphis mayor Jim Strickland says the expansion is a win for the city.

“Two years ago we announced their kickoff when they had 20 employees,” said Strickland. “Today they announced they are going to build this business to 500 employees in Memphis over the next few years. They are helping 900 seniors with in-home health care. This is a Memp0hus success story.”

The move is set to be completed early next year.

