Man accused in murder of Rhodes College student to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rainess Holmes, the man accused of shooting a Rhode’s College student earlier this month will appear in court Wednesday.

In recent weeks, he’s been assigned a public defender.

Holmes is accused of shooting and killing Drew Rainer during a home invasion Sunday, October 3.

He was also in court on Oct. 6 for burglary and theft charges from 2018.

