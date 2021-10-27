Man accused in murder of Rhodes College student to appear in court
Oct. 27, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rainess Holmes, the man accused of shooting a Rhode’s College student earlier this month will appear in court Wednesday.
In recent weeks, he’s been assigned a public defender.
Holmes is accused of shooting and killing Drew Rainer during a home invasion Sunday, October 3.
He was also in court on Oct. 6 for burglary and theft charges from 2018.
