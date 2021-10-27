Advertise with Us
Man accused in murder of Rhodes College student to appear in court

Rainess Holmes in court
Rainess Holmes in court(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rainess Holmes, the man accused of shooting a Rhode’s College student earlier this month will appear in court Wednesday.

In recent weeks, he’s been assigned a public defender.

Holmes is accused of shooting and killing Drew Rainer during a home invasion Sunday, October 3.

He was also in court on Oct. 6 for burglary and theft charges from 2018.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

