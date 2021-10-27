Latest health directive drops mask mandate, encourages COVID-19 booster shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Though cases are on the decline in Shelby County, health officials are still singing to the same tune: Keep wearing a mask.

The Shelby County Health Department issued its 27th health directive Wednesday noting the county-wide mask mandate is no longer in effect but is still highly recommending businesses to continue to require masks in indoor, public settings.

Mask use is also still required in school settings unless the school or specific teacher has an exemption.

Along with masking up, Shelby County health leaders are encouraging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and get a booster shot.

Those who have received a Pfizer or Moderna shot and fall in the categories below can get a booster shot at least six months after the initial dosage.

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Anyone 18+ who got the Johnson & Johnson is eligible to get a booster of your choice after at least two months of the initial vaccination.

The health department is continuing to “strongly encourage” employers to require vaccinations or regular testing for all unvaccinated employees.

This health directive is set to expire on Nov. 27.

Read health Directive No. 27 in full below:

