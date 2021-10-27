Kingsbury school parents meet with school officials following shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents are demanding answers.

Activists and parents of Kingsbury schools students want more answers from the district about school safety.

Parents said they met with the principal of Kingsbury Middle School a day after a shooting near the school sent four teens to the hospital.

Following a shooting near Kingsbury elementary, middle, and high school, Shelby County Schools said it added extra security at the schools on Tuesday as well as mental health professionals.

“I will say there were seven or eight cop cars for the whole street,” community activist Jose Salazar said. “It’s something we’ve never seen before.”

The shooting happened Monday on North Graham. Police said a group was selling drugs from a car parked on the street near Kingsbury Elementary School. Court documents said another group approached them and started arguing about a gun when several people started shooting.

Four people, all teenagers, were sent to the hospital.

“It’s sad something like this has to happen for them to get their stuff together,” Salazar said. “The question is how long will this last.”

Although the shooting did not happen on school property, parents want more security in the area to deter crime near the schools.

However, for some, like Karina Salcedo, a parent of Kingsbury students, the damage has already been done.

“My kids feel nervous. They don’t want to go back to school. They started almost crying,” Salcedo said.

Salcedo is one of more than a dozen parents and activists who tried to meet with principals of Kingsbury schools Tuesday. The group said they met with the Kingsbury Middle School principal but said they still don’t have clear answers about school security.

“A parent asked their child when did they go through metal detectors and the child said they didn’t,” activist Karen Spencer McGee said.

Spencer McGee has family members who went to school at Cummings K-8 Optional School, which experienced a shooting in the building last month. Then, she was critical the district did not call off school the next day.

Now, she says Kingsbury schools should not have had classes on Tuesday.

“These kids are our future, so you’re just going to say dust yourself off and go on back to school,” Spencer McGee said.

When asked to comment on the parents’ meeting Tuesday, Shelby County Schools said it was not district coordinated.

Memphis police has arrested one person in connection with Monday’s shooting, and say more arrests will be made.

