Katrina Robinson in federal court for money laundering, mail fraud allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson will appear in federal court Wednesday.

She is accused of money laundering and fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

These charges are separate from her September trial when she was convicted of four counts of wire fraud.

Both cases involve her business, a nursing school called the Healthcare Institute.

Robinson is scheduled for sentencing in the first case on January 5, 2022, though she has filed a motion for acquittal and a new trial.

