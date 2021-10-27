Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Katrina Robinson in federal court for money laundering, mail fraud allegations

State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson will appear in federal court Wednesday.

She is accused of money laundering and fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

These charges are separate from her September trial when she was convicted of four counts of wire fraud.

Both cases involve her business, a nursing school called the Healthcare Institute.

Robinson is scheduled for sentencing in the first case on January 5, 2022, though she has filed a motion for acquittal and a new trial.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Stolen catalytic converters
Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop
Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
Erik Sandoval charged in shooting near Memphis school
Affidavit: Shooting near Memphis school stemmed from argument over gun, 1 suspect in custody
Shanynthia Gardner
Trial reset for Shelby County woman accused of killing her 4 children

Latest News

Tennessee State Capitol
Tenn. lawmakers divided on special session focused on COVID-19 restrictions
Memphis Police Department
Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Memphis
Rainess Holmes in court
Man accused in murder of Rhodes College student to appear in court
Prospero Health
Memphis health care company announces downtown expansion