‘I’m sounding the alarm’: As Shelby County Commission talks conflict resolution, SCS asks for community’s help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Board of Commissioners wants to know more about what kind of conflict resolution is being taught in schools. Shelby County Schools said tens of millions of dollars have gone toward this kind of curriculum.

Following acts of violence, either in Shelby County schools or near them, some county commissioners are looking to encourage conflict resolution classes in school. While Shelby County Schools is looking at what else can be done, the superintendent is sending a clear message to the community.

“I’m sounding the alarm, community,” Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said. “I’m sounding the alarm.”

The SCS superintendent says the schools need more support in the community.

In a year of rising shootings and homicides, we’ve seen some of the violence get close to schools, like a quadruple shooting just outside Kingsbury Elementary School Monday, and even some get inside the schools.

Last month police said a Cummings K-8 Optional School student brought a gun to school and shot another student. The two involved are only 13-years-old.

“We do everything we can to ensure the safety and well being of our children, but it’s going to take everyone,” Dr. Ray said during Tuesday’s School Board meeting.

Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery is sponsoring a resolution that would encourage the Shelby County Board of Education to require schools offer conflict resolution courses as a means of preventing and reducing violence.

“What I would like to be able to hear is my daughter come home from school and I say what did you do today and she says oh we talked about conflict resolution,” Commissioner Lowery (District 8) said. “I think a lot of parents would like to hear that as well.”

SCS said more than $50 million has been spent on boosting social and emotional learning, which encompasses conflict resolution.

“We have increased guidance counselors, psychologists, all of these things,” SCS Deputy Chief Financial Officer Tito Langston told the Shelby County Commission’s Education Committee Wednesday. “We’ve recently added 77 room assistants to support this emotional and social support.”

Dr. Ray said he and his administration will go back to see what else they can do, but he recognizes the schools can only do so much.

“We can’t control things that happen around our schools,” Dr. Ray said. “I know this board is out, they are in the community. I’m out. But we need the support.”

The resolution was deferred until the next committee meeting, on November 10, where the board will get a more comprehensive presentation about social and emotional curriculum already taking place in all of the county’s schools.

