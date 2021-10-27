Governor appoints CEO of Memphis Regional Megasite Authority

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The major developments at the megasite in Haywood County are coming together and the governor has selected who will be tasked with being in charge of the location.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Clay Bright to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee.

Bright brings over four decades of experience to the role and most recently served as the commissioner of the Tennessee department of transportation.

“The Megasite Authority will ensure the success of this historic project, and Clay brings the dedication and expertise needed to lead that group,” said Gov. Lee. “His proven success in managing complex projects, successful tenure at the Department of Transportation, and dedication to serving Tennesseans make him the perfect fit.”

In a tweet, Lee also spoke highly of his choice.

