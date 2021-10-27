Advertise with Us
Father and son arrested, charged with Hardeman Co. murder
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A father and son were arrested for a murder that happened in Hardeman County.

Thomas Bishop, 48, and 27-year-old Thomas Bishop, Jr. were arrested hundreds of miles apart within hours. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, two men were shot multiple times October 16 at a residence in Hardeman County. One man died and the other survived.

Bishop, Jr. was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Thursday in Chicago. Within two hours, his father was located at a home in Jackson, Tennessee, and taken into custody.

