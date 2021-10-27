Advertise with Us
COVID-19 cases continue to drop, health department still encouraging masks

COVID-19 data 10.27.21
COVID-19 data 10.27.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 72 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths from COVID-19 within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 145,601 and there have been 2,229 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The average of COVID-19 cases is down to 90 cases per day for the last seven days.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10.27.21
COVID-19 data dashboard 10.27.21(Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 1,618 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 71.6% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 501,384 total people vaccinated
  • 954,374 total vaccinations administered
  • 11,328 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The weekly test positivity rate saw an uptick recently to 6.6% for the week ending in October 16. Dr. Michelle Taylor said during the Memphis-Shelby County task force press conference that this is expected as fewer people are experiencing symptoms and feeling sick so fewer people are getting tested.

The Shelby County Health Department announced a new health directive Wednesday morning. The directive will lift the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

