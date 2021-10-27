City Watch: Memphis police searching for missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man that went missing Tuesday evening after a car accident.

A City Watch Alert has been issued to find Andrew Ramsey who was last seen on Facebook live walking away from a car crash on Whitaker Drive, according to police.

He is described as a medium complexion Black male with short black hair, a beard, is 5′10″ and weighs 145 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Police say he drives a white Nissan Rogue with a California tag.

If you see Andrew, you are asked to call Memphis police missing persons at 901-636-4479.

