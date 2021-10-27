Advertise with Us
City leaders break ground on West Memphis Music & Blues Depot Amphitheater
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There will soon be a new way to honor music in the Mid-South.

City leaders broke ground Tuesday on the West Memphis Music & Blues Depot Amphitheater.

The location at the corner of 5th and Broadway will be a space where visitors can hear stories about KWEM Radio, the 8th Street music scene, Plantation Inn, and many others involved in West Memphis’ musical history.

Mayor Marco McClendon says the goal of the entire project is to expose West Memphis’ music heritage.

“Well, I hope they first gain some appreciation for our music heritage as well as learn a lot more because a lot of younger people don’t know a lot about what went on here in West Memphis,” said McClendon.

McClendon says the project has been six months in the making and should be completed by early next year. He says the property was donated by the owner. Other supplies have also been donated.

