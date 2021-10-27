Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler explore pumpkin spice treats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The fall season is all about pumpkin spice.

Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal’s food writer Jennifer Chandler got together at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 spots in the bluff city to find decadent pumpkin spice treats.

From downtown to Collierville, Jennifer shares some of her favorites from pumpkin gooey bars with salted pecans to pumpkin cheesecake ice cream.

