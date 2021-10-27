Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler explore pumpkin spice treats

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The fall season is all about pumpkin spice.

Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal’s food writer Jennifer Chandler got together at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 spots in the bluff city to find decadent pumpkin spice treats.

From downtown to Collierville, Jennifer shares some of her favorites from pumpkin gooey bars with salted pecans to pumpkin cheesecake ice cream.

Watch their interview now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Stolen catalytic converters
Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop
Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
Erik Sandoval charged in shooting near Memphis school
Affidavit: Shooting near Memphis school stemmed from argument over gun, 1 suspect in custody
Shanynthia Gardner
Trial reset for Shelby County woman accused of killing her 4 children

Latest News

Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler explore pumpkin spice treats
Prospero Health
Memphis health care company announces downtown expansion
Fundraiser supports officer’s 4-month-old daughter with heart defect
Fundraiser supports officer’s 4-month-old daughter with heart defect (Joanna Young)
Fundraiser supports officer’s 4-month-old daughter with heart defect